Salmon-Challis National Forest makes changes to firewood and pole program

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has made changes to both the firewood and pole program. These changes were made to better serve community needs while meeting Forest Service policy. The Forest held two public meetings on April 26 and 27 in Challis and Salmon to go over changes and take feedback. Based on the feedback received, the forest made an additional change and are also offering a new commercial pole permit to meet community needs for fencing material.

A summary of the major changes for 2023 are:

A new commercial permit is available for up to 60 cords of firewood. Price is $5.00/cord or $300 for 60 cords. The cutting area is the same as for personal use firewood.

With the new commercial permit, the maximum amount allowed for personal use firewood has changed from 42 cords to 12 cords.

The maximum piece length for commercial and personal use firewood permits will be 8’ for all diameters.

A new commercial pole permit is available for up to 1,200 dead poles (trees <5” in diameter). Price is $0.25/pole or $300 for 1,200 poles. There is no maximum length for these trees. The cutting area is the same as for personal use firewood.

After December 31, 2023, third (3rd) party permits will no longer be available.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest is also continuing the free personal-use firewood program for 2023. The first four cords under the personal use permit are free of charge. As a reminder, the free-use personal use permits are only available at Salmon-Challis National Forest offices.