Heat lamp causes Rigby house fire

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A house fire in Rigby Tuesday happened just before 4 p.m on West Main Street.

Central Fire said no one was home at the time.

When firefighters arrived, flames were burning the back side of the house.

The were able to quickly get the fire out.

There is physical damage and extensive smoke damage throughout the home. Together, damage is estimated at $215,000.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a heat lamp that was being used to keep some baby chicks warm.

There were no injuries.