Teton County corridor to get needed renovation

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – A flurry of activity will continue in Teton Canyon as the Forest Service works with its partners to revitalize and improve the area. The Teton Canyon Corridor offers various outdoor adventures and attracts many visitors. The Caribou-Targhee National Forest focused energy and resources into securing funding and developing partnerships necessary to revitalize and enhance recreation in the canyon. Work began in earnest in the fall of 2022 and will continue through summer 2023 and 2024.

The road up Teton Canyon is has not received substantial maintenance in over 20 years. As part of its first initial effort the Forest applied and received 1.2 million dollars from the Federal Lands Transportation Program (FLTP) for road repair and maintenance. Work began in summer 2022 and will continue into 2023 as contractors repair the damage caused by heavy snow and expected high runoff.

“We are adding road surface material and improving water drainage to create a more sustainable and maintainable road in the future," Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence said. Work is anticipated to resume when conditions allow.

In 2023, the Forest received $1,436,000 in funding through the Great American Outdoor Act (GAOA) to restore recreation sites, improve access points and address deferred maintenance on the trails and infrastructures in the Teton Canyon Corridor.

“Construction activities will have an impact on those using the area and access may be impeded at times,” Pence said. “However, the long-term benefits will greatly outweigh any short-term inconveniences.”

The Teton Canyon Corridor Access and Deferred Maintenance Project is an ambitious effort to ensure the canyon remains a vibrant recreation destination. The massive scope of work will take around two years to complete and includes:

Improvements and upgrades to Reunion Flats Group and Teton Canyon Campgrounds will be getting upgrades. Continuation of the significant transformation of Teton Canyon Road. Trailhead improvements

Replacing the Sheep bridge trail bridge across Teton Creek

Replacing the current log bridge on the South Fork of Teton Creek Trail below Alaska Basin.

Restoring life to over twenty-four miles of trails

With the infusion of funds from the GAOA, the Teton Basin Ranger District can capitalize on other grants and funding opportunities with its partners to look at and improve the corridor holistically. For example, Teton Valley Trails and Pathways was recently awarded funding for the first .6 miles of the new Teton Canyon Gravel Pathway. This trail will begin across the first Sheep Bridge trail and run parallel to the canyon road. The route will provide visitors with easy access to the Forest and reduce congestion up the canyon created by frequent daily and short time visitors.

The Treasure Mountain Organization Campsite returned to forest management in January 2022 after the expiration of the Grand Teton Council Boy Scout permit. The Scouts are working with volunteers to return it to a more natural state and will be removing a variety of infrastructure. The Forest Service is working on future plans for the site for public use and enjoyment, including day use at Treasure Lake and a group use space for larger overnight events.

As work continues, regular updates will be published HERE.