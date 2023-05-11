DEQ issues boil water orders for Valley View Subdivision, Goose Bay Estates and Aspen Ridge Subdivision, Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 12:50 p.m. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is issuing a boil water order for Valley View Subdivision, Goose Bay Estates and Aspen Ridge Subdivision in Island Park, Idaho.

DEQ took water samples on May 8 and 9, 2023, at these public drinking water systems as part of an investigation of water pressure and quality complaints. On May 10, 2023, DEQ received notification from the lab of E coli presence in the samples taken. E coli is an indicator that fecal contamination has occurred in the drinking water system. All three systems are already on boil water advisories due to lack of water or low-pressure in the distribution systems. DEQ will continue to work with Island Park Water Company to resolve the situation.

Until further notice from DEQ, residents and businesses connected to the Valley View Subdivision, Goose Bay Estates, and Aspen Ridge Subdivision water systems are advised to boil their water for a minimum of one minute before consuming or to use bottled water.

View the Boil Orders HERE for more details on what to do.

ORIGINAL: A mandatory boil order is in place for the Aspen Ridge subdivision in Island Park.

Seven samples were tested by the department of environmental quality Monday and Tuesday. All seven had coliform bacteria found in them.

Four of the samples came back with fecal e coli detected in them.

If you have had water from this area and are experiencing any sickness, contact you health provider as soon as possible.

A reminder that a boil order requires you to boil your tap water for one minute and letting it cool down before drinking it.