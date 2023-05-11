Idaho Falls senior recognized as 2023 US Presidential Scholar

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls High School senior is one of the two Idaho high school seniors will be honored as U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2023.

Claire Yoo of Idaho Falls High School and Shiva Rajbhandari of Boise High School were selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars for recognition based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

They will join peers from around the country in receiving one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. Nationally, 161 students were selected for recognition.

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers.

“I want to extend my congratulations to these two students for their notable accomplishments in the classroom and for achieving this recognized and distinguished honor,” Superintendent Debbie Critchfield said. “Their individual educational pursuits have earned them the title of Presidential Scholar, as designated by the U.S. Department of Education. I am confident this is something they, their families and their schools will be proud of.”

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program. A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available.