AARP seeks 2023 Andrus Award for Community Service awards

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Idaho Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors 50+ Idahoans who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

This year's recipient will be recognized at an award ceremony and given the opportunity to designate a nonprofit organization to receive a $2,000 donation in their name.

“AARP Idaho is excited to shine a light on 50+ Idahoans who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel said.

Nominations will be evaluated based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall. Access the online Andrus Award nomination form here.

AARP Idaho Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Nominee must be 50 years or older.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.

Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.

AARP staff members are not eligible.

This is not a posthumous award.

Nominations can be made online or contact Pam Root, proot@aarp.org or 208-855-5007, for further information and a nomination form.

The application deadline is July 15.