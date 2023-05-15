Skip to Content
Idaho Power vehicle auction coming May 20

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - If you’re in the market for a pickup, ATV, trailer, backhoe or bucket truck, the Idaho Power vehicle auction could be a good first stop.

Ada County Highway District and the Idaho Department of Professional and Occupational Licenses are joining this year’s auction, bringing the total number of available vehicles to about 60.

Dealer’s Auto Auction will hold the in-person auction May 20 at their grounds in Nampa. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., with the auction kicking off at 10 a.m. There will be a preview from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 19.

Online bidding begins the afternoon of May 11. For more information, visit Dealer’s Auto Auction’s webpage for the auction.

