Google Fiber Coming to Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - Google Fiber has chosen Chubbuck for its high-speed broadband internet service.

Together with Google Fiber in the adjacent city of Pocatello, residents across the Portneuf Valley will have increased access to gigabit internet service.

On Tuesday, Mayor Kevin England and Google Fiber West General Manager Ashley Church announced an agreement to bring Google Fiber to Chubbuck.

“Just as everyone else in the nation, Chubbuck residents have been increasingly reliant upon home internet during the past few years for online schoolwork, working from home, and for recreation,” Mayor England said. “Households add more connected devices every year and the need for affordable, high speed broadband plans is increasingly critical. Google Fiber will be a key player to help our school children learn and grow, to help our residents compete economically across the globe, and to help attract new residents in an age that demands fast internet speeds.”

Google Fiber expects to begin construction later this year and to begin serving their first Chubbuck customers in 2024.