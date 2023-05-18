Water company makes temporary repairs to Island Park waterline, but overall solution escapes them

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - Island Park Water Company (IPWC) attempted to make repairs and shock chlorinate the well in Aspen Ridge on Wednesday. That's the same well Local News 8 reported last week as poorly repaired with duct tape.

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) did confirm the well cap was replaces, but said they will still have to conduct a sanitary survey of the system.

The boil order in Island Park affects the communities Aspen Ridge, Valley View, Goose Bay and Shotgun, around 20% of the city's population.

During the repairs, IPWC allegedly told DEQ staff they could not be present during the construction, which they do not have the authority to do.

The Water Company is allegedly claiming this to be a permanent fix, but DEQ staff have said the main line was not to plumbing code or the correct depth.

Drinking water analyst Kelsey Carter wrote to homeowners the repairs are "considered a temporary fix and not an overall solution."

DEQ staff will be on-site to monitor the ongoing situation and answer questions for homeowners.

The Idaho Public Utilities commission (PUC) is also involved.

On Tuesday, the PUC met to deliberate "Island Park Water Company's failure to comply with Idaho Public Utilities Commision reporting and fiscal requirements."

They are expected to make a decision on the case Tuesday.