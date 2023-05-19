BLM to conduct controlled burn south of Boise for investigation training  

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management plans to ignite a series of small, controlled burns about three miles south of Boise as part of the Wildland Fire Origin and Cause Determination training course.

This joint training effort will occur on May 22, and include firefighters working together from various city, state and federal agencies.

Each of the 24 burn plots are approximately one-tenth of an acre in size and will provide students the opportunity to observe fire behavior and analyze burn patterns. This hands-on experience is essential for allowing students to practice investigation techniques while honing skills required to determine a fire’s origin and cause. The BLM Boise District investigates all fire starts that are suspected to be human caused. Approximately 80 percent of the fires started on BLM Boise District lands in 2022 were human caused.

Once initiated, burning operations are expected to last one day, with personnel and equipment extinguishing and mopping up plots as they are ignited. No road closures are expected; however, smoke has the potential to be visible from Boise due to the location, vegetation types and burning conditions.

For additional information, contact the BLM Boise District Fire Information Line at 208-384-3378.