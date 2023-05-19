Idaho’s first female US District judge takes oath

BOISE, Idaho (KIF) – The United States District Court for the District of Idaho announced Judge Amanda K. Brailsford took the oath of office Thursday afternoon.

Judge Brailsford was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate on May 4 and had been awaiting the President’s signature when she received word late Wednesday President Biden signed her commission, authorizing Judge Brailsford to take the oath of office Thursday.

Chief Judge David Nye administered the oath to Judge Brailsford, with her family, the Judges of the District of Idaho, and courthouse staff in attendance.

Chief District Judge Nye reminded those assembled that, “Judge Brailsford is Idaho’s 13th District Judge, and the first female US District Judge in Idaho history. Judge Winmill and I are excited to work alongside her.”

“I am very honored and humbled by my appointment. I look forward to serving my country and the people of Idaho with the hardworking, esteemed judges in the District of Idaho," Judge Brailsford said.

A formal Investiture Ceremony will be held at a later date.