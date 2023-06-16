St. Anthony volunteer recognized for contributions

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - Amy Clements from St. Anthony was honored for her volunteer service as part of the Idaho Capital for a Day event hosted by Gov. Brad Little Thursday.

Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, recognized Clements with the Idaho’s Brightest Star Award for her exemplary volunteer service. She serves at multiple organizations including the Idaho Arts Lab, Fiber Arts Guild of Idaho Falls, Rockie Mountain School of Dance and Adams Elementary School in Rexburg.

The Idaho Art Lab nominated Clements for the extensive work she has done in leading the ceramic fettling team, which in turn has allowed them to generate revenue for the organization. She also created Pottery-to-Go Kits, which were offered for sale, helping ensure the Idaho Art Lab was able to continue to earn income during the pandemic.The Idaho Art Lab is a nonprofit whose mission is to promote visual arts and provide opportunities to people of any age, ability or economic status to engage in the arts by offering art education programs, gallery exhibits and a gathering place for residents to be involved in the arts.

“Amy was one of the few volunteers who stayed on during COVID-19. Her service allowed us to continue our mission so that members of our community could make art part of their daily lives,” Daniel Hidalgo with the Idaho Art Lab said.

Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier and Gov. Brad Little presented the award.

“It is volunteers like Ms. Clements who help communities across Idaho thrive, and we are excited to recognize her today,” Gov. Little said.

Idaho’s Brightest Star Award recognizes outstanding volunteers from across the state. It is a partnership between Gov. Little’s office, Serve Idaho and the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

In 2021, Idahoan’s contributed more than 38 million hours of service through organizations, with an estimated value of $990.9 million in support of the over 9,000 nonprofit organizations across the state. To learn more about volunteer opportunities in Idaho communities, click HERE.