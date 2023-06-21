Fall River Electric elects 3 board members

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) — Fall River Electric Cooperative has elected three board members.

During the past several weeks, owner-members voted for three candidates seeking three seats on the Cooperative’s board of directors. Voting was conducted online and also by mail-in balloting as well as in-person at the Ashton event.

Board newcomer Travis Markegard of Victor was the top vote-getter with 1,518 votes. He will serve his term from District 2, West Victor. Markegard has lived in the Victor area for the last 35 years and owns and operates, with his father, Teton Valley Auto Repair. He and his wife, Megan, have five children. He volunteers much of his time toward many of his children’s activities including coaching soccer and T-ball, but also provides leadership to local youth on the 4H shooting sports committee and co-leading 4H rifle shooting.

Incumbents Georg Behrens from District 3, East Victor, Jeff Keay from the northern Island Park area, which is District 8, were re-elected for new three-year terms beginning this month.