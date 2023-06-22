DEQ awards $225,000 to Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $225,000 in drinking water construction assistance to the City of Lewiston, Nez Perce County.

The funding will be used for emergency funding assistance for select demolition of the failed High Reservoir and assessment of the reservoir.

The loan from DEQ’s State Revolving Loan Fund, which is capitalized annually by grants from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, provides this funding with no repayment obligation. The favorable loan terms represent a $373,009 savings to the community when compared to average costs for municipal general obligation debt issuances.