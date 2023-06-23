Caribou-Targhee National Forest makes changes to the Wood Canyon and Johnson Creek Area Road System

SODA SPRINGS, Iddaho (KIFI) – Expect to see some changes to the road system when heading up to the Wood Canyon and Johnson Creek area in Soda Springs Ranger District on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

The work is part of the John Wood Forest Management Project.

The purpose of this project is to mimic natural forest disturbance processes, maintain and enhance aspen, emphasize production of timber within the land capability and develop and maintain a forest road system to support multiple uses.

Before heading out, take time to familiarize yourself with the new road system. Major changes include closure of Forest Road 126 along Johnson Creek; a new location for Forest Road 574, improving motorized travel between Wood Canyon and Upper Johnson Creek; and a new location of Forest Road 1234.

“Please check the updated Motor Vehicle Use Map (MUVM) in the Wood Canyon and Johnson Creek area, as some of the road locations have changed,” acting Soda Springs district ranger Chris Colt said.

The updated MUVM is available at Caribou-Targhee National Forest - Maps & Publications for download to any mobile device. For any questions, please reach out to our staff at the Soda Springs Ranger District office at (208) 547-4356.