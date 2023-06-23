Gov. Little announces appointment to Endowment Fund Investment Board

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Friday his appointment of Mary Pat Thompson to the Endowment Fund Investment Board.

The Endowment Fund Investment Board was created by the Idaho Legislature in 1969 and is charged with administration and investment management responsibilities for the Land Grant Endowment Fund according to policies established by the Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners. The board consists of nine members who are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate.

Mary Pat Thompson served as the Senior Vice President of Finance for MWI Animal Health and as a Consultant with Bruckmann, Rosser, Sherrill & Co. She serves on the boards of AAA Oregon/Idaho and Regence Blue Shield of Idaho and is a member of the Board of Advisors for Zions Bank. Thompson graduated from the University of Idaho with a B.S. in Accounting.

Thompson replaces Richelle Sugiyama who served on the board for the last seventeen years. Sugiyama was named the Chief Investment Officer of the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho in 2022. She serves on the Treasurer’s Investment Advisory Board, the State of Board Education’s Investment Advisory Board, the Boise State University Foundation and the Idaho Community Foundation.

“We are excited to have Mary Pat Thompson join the Board and are extremely grateful for the outstanding service Richelle Sugiyama has provided,” Investments manager Chris Anton said. “Sugiyama has played an instrumental role in the success of our organization.”

The Endowment Fund’s beneficiaries include Public Schools, University of Idaho’s Agricultural College and School of Science, Idaho State University, Juvenile Corrections Center, State Hospitals North and South, Veterans’ Home, School for the Deaf and Blind, Lewis-Clark State College and Penitentiary.