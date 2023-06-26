2 human caused, 5 lightning ignited wildfires over the weekend

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Boise District Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Boise District experienced significant fire activity Sunday due to two human caused wildfires and five lightning ignited wildfires.

BLM Boise fire crews and cooperators were able to contain the fires overnight and will be mopping up and securing fire lines throughout the day.

Fire managers ask the public to do their part in preventing unwanted human caused fires and to be particularly vigilant with fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend. The possession and use of fireworks are prohibited on BLM lands. Visit www.IdahoFireInfo.com for more information on fire restrictions, the Idaho BLM Fire Prevention Order and fire prevention tips.

Colder Fire

Located approximately 16 miles southeast of Mountain Home, Idaho

Mapped at less than one acre

Lightning caused

Fire burning in grass and brush

Fire crews are mopping up hotspots

Boise BLM fire resources: one overhead, two engines

Other fire resources: Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection Association

Contained on June 26, 2023, at 2:00 a.m.

Estimated control on June 26, 2023, at noon

MM97 I84 Fire

Located near mile marker 97 on Interstate 84 southeast of Mountain Home, Idaho

Mapped at one acre

Fire burned in grass and brush

Lightning caused

All fire resources have left the incident

Contained on June 25, 2023, at midnight

Controlled on June 26, 2023, at 7:00 a.m.

Reggie Fire

Located approximately 15 miles southeast of Boise, Idaho

Mapped at five acres

Lightning caused

Fire Burning in grass and brush

Fire crews are mopping up hotspots

Boise BLM fire resources: one overhead, two engines

Other fire resources responding: Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection Association, Orchard Combat Training Center

Contained on June 25, 2023, at 9:30 p.m.

Estimated control on June 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

MM85 HWY51 Fire

Located near mile marker 85 on highway 51 south of Mountain Home, Idaho

Mapped at 223 acres

Lightning caused

Fire Burning in grass and brush

Fire crews are mopping up hotspots

Boise BLM fire resources: one overhead, two engines, one dozer, one water tender

Other fire resources responding: Idaho Department of Lands, Mountain Home Fire Department

Contained on June 25, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.

Estimated control on June 26, 2023, at noon

Chalk Fire

Located approximately two miles northwest of Hammett, Idaho

Mapped at 42 acres

Lightning caused

Fire Burning in grass and brush

Fire crews are mopping up hotspots

Boise BLM fire resources: two overhead, four engines

Estimated containment on June 21, 2023, at midnight

Estimated control on June 22, 2023, at noon

Lexi Fire

Located approximately three miles southeast of Boise, Idaho

Mapped at two acres

Human caused- under investigation

Fire Burning in grass and brush

Fire crews are mopping up hotspots

All fire resources have left the incident

Contained on June 25, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.

Controlled on June 25, 2023, at 7:40 p.m.

MM59 HWY55