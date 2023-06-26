Roaring Springs serves up splashy summer fun

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) - The largest waterpark in the Northwest just got bigger.

Roaring Springs in Meridian, Idaho, opened a new expansion over Memorial Day weekend that cements its status as one of the largest waterparks in the U.S.

The expansion adds three new water attractions -- Camp IdaH2O, Class 5 Canyon and Critter Crossing -- plus a new food-and-beverage venue and 16 luxury cabanas.

Camp IdaH2O, an interactive play structure designed specifically for preschool- to elementary-school-aged kids, is the centerpiece of the expansion. Its 80 play features reside in a lagoon with water heated to 90 degrees and include seven kids slides, iconic Idaho animals, and the world's first and only Tippin' Tater 650-gallon potato tipping bucket.

Class 5 Canyon is Idaho's first whitewater wave-action river.

Critter Crossing is an adventure pool with forest-themed floats to balance across with help from ropes hanging overhead for handholds. It also sports a water basketball court.

The new food-and-beverage venue, the Geyser Grill, includes Roaring Springs' first bar, and the waterpark also boasts 16 new luxury cabanas. In addition to serving grill favorites and Asian dishes like rice bowls and potstickers, Geyser Grill will pour frozen drinks, Idaho-inspired cocktails, and local craft beers and wine for patrons in the bar area and cabanas.

The first of seven phases, Roaring Spring's master plan will ultimately grow the waterpark's footprint by 40 percent over the next decade and see it adding a major new water attraction every two to three years.

The 18-acre waterpark now boasts over 20 major water attractions, including family raft rides, an endless river, a wave pool, numerous thrill rides, the Barefoot Bay area just for toddlers, and five restaurants.

Meanwhile, Wahooz Family Fun Zone next door offers 15 indoor and outdoor attractions, including laser tag, a laser maze, an arcade, bumper cars, amusement rides, a multi-level play structure, climbing walls, a ropes course, a 24-lane bowling center, miniature golf, bumper boats, batting cages, and two go-kart tracks.

Melissa Cleland with the Southwest Idaho Travel Association said Roaring Springs and Wahooz are significant drivers of tourism to the region.

"Southwest Idaho and Idaho itself offer so much outdoor-recreation accessibility from mountain biking and hiking to whitewater rafting and standup paddleboarding," she said. "It's great to have options like Roaring Springs and Wahooz where visitors can take their family to play whether they're indoors or outdoors, and their new expansion is really elevating the experience."

Tiffany Quilici, marketing director for Roaring Springs, Wahooz, and Galaxy Event Center, said about 25 percent of the parks' attendance originates from outside the greater Boise metropolitan area, known by locals as the Treasure Valley.

"Roaring Springs and Wahooz provide a super-fun weekend getaway for families, especially with the waterpark's big new expansion," she said. "It's truly a celebration of everything we love about the Northwest, from theming featuring Idaho critters to the exciting Class 5 Canyon. And our discounted Triple the Fun tickets let you enjoy both the waterpark and Wahooz on the same day or on separate days."

Although onsite lodging is not available at the parks, Meridian Chamber of Commerce CEO Sean Evans said the community has an abundance of accommodations.

"Lodging-wise, there are a wealth of options nearby Roaring Springs and Wahooz, including a KOA RV resort less than one and a half miles away," Evans said. "And there are more accommodations on the way. In the last 10 years we've gone from 600 hotel rooms in Meridian to 1,800 today. And when the final projects that are currently in planning are completed in the next 5 years, we will have close to 2,300 rooms."