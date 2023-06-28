Skip to Content
Idaho

Update on the Ammon Splash Pad closure

KIFI
By
today at 10:21 AM
Published 11:28 AM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Ammon Splash pad still remains closed, but hopefully not for long as repairs are well underway.

As the City of Ammon was preparing to open the splash pad for the summer, they found it was not operating correctly. They found some structural damage that required plumbing adjustments and a custom tank replacement.

Micah Austin, Ammon's City Administrator says, "" There is not set date of when it will open. Once those parts are complete they will have a more exact timeline. Austin says, "We are eager to announce to the public when it will be open."

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a reporter and weekend anchor for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content