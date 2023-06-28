Update on the Ammon Splash Pad closure

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Ammon Splash pad still remains closed, but hopefully not for long as repairs are well underway.

As the City of Ammon was preparing to open the splash pad for the summer, they found it was not operating correctly. They found some structural damage that required plumbing adjustments and a custom tank replacement.

Micah Austin, Ammon's City Administrator says, "" There is not set date of when it will open. Once those parts are complete they will have a more exact timeline. Austin says, "We are eager to announce to the public when it will be open."