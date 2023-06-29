Jefferson County Lake drawing large crowd, hoping to make big splash

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Despite taking longer to fill up this year, Jefferson County Lake is already drawing big crowds.

The lake took longer to fill up this year due to the very wet spring we experienced.

"The problem that happened this spring, we had a lot of water, but the farmers weren't able to get into their fields as as they normally do as early. And so what happens is when they start watering, our sub water comes up and our lake is total sub water right now. So as they water and it saturates the ground, our sub comes up most of the time by this time of year our lake is always full," Jefferson County Parks and Rec administrator said.

Eames said the slower fill did not cause any delay with people coming to the oasis.

"We've seen a dip in people coming in because it's been cool. So that's starting to rise finally. But our camping is really done really well. Our weekends have been all but full for probably the last three weekends."

A few out-of-staters confirmed the cool spring delayed their visit. Jeff Kane came to Idaho all the way from Georgia to try out some new paddle boards.

"We got out toward the middle of June and the weather was cold. It was rainy. So we kind of waited for a few days in order to to come out here. And in we've driven by Jefferson Lake quite a few times and we decided, hey, this would be a good place to give it a try."

Kane said he and his family are planning on coming back to the lake later this summer.

Eames said they are hoping for a big summer from families just like the Kanes.

"This year has been a little different for us, but yes, the rest of summer, as long as the weather's nice, we'll have crowds."

The lake will host a fireworks show July 1 starting at 10 p.m. Eames recommends people show up early if they want parking near the lake area.