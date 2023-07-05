300 positions open at Ukrainian Welcome Center hiring event

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - A mix of entry level and higher-level skilled jobs will be offered on Tuesday, July 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at a hiring event taking place at the Ukrainian Welcome Center in Nampa. The center is located at 304 16th Ave. N.

Positions open range across industries including cashiers, school bus drivers, production, administrative, industrial, retail, child care and many more.

Employers planning to attend include Albertsons, Brown Bus Company, Cintas, C.S Beef Packers, Select Staffing among many others.

Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and dress professionally for success.

For tips on writing resumes, filling out job applications and more, Labor’s Maximize Your Job Search Workbook is a free online resource available to the public.

Learn more on Labor's calendar of events.

For more information about the job fair, or to request reasonable accommodation contact Sonia.Cardenas@labor.idaho.gov or call 208-364-7781 ext. 3938. Dial 711 for the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Attending a job fair counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.