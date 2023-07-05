Bannock County and McCammon partner to improve emergency medical services for Marsh Valley area

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A new partnership is aiming to improve emergency medical services for residents in southern Bannock County.

Bannock County and the City of McCammon recently signed an agreement to locate advanced life support providers in McCammon to improve service times for residents in southern Bannock County.

The EMS personnel will be based in the new McCammon Fire Station, located at 100 Center Street in McCammon. The fire station will be equipped to house emergency medical services to more than 15,000 residents in the Marsh Valley area.

“We are thrilled at the prospect of having paramedic services in our midst. McCammon is the heart of South Bannock County, which makes us a great location to benefit all of our surrounding communities,” said McCammon Mayor Karlene Hall said.

Currently, the nearest medical support station for the residents south of Inkom is located on Pocatello Road. Some residents have experienced up to a 30-minute wait time for emergency medical services when volunteer services weren’t available.

Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn, who manages the EMS-ambulance system for Bannock County, said this also has the potential to decrease response times for the Pocatello-Chubbuck area since ambulances won’t have to be diverted as often to the county’s southern communities.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to improve our services and reduce response times for our growing community,” O’Hearn said.

Bannock County agreed to dedicate $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete the construction of a bay for emergency services and providers at the McCammon Fire Station.

“This likely could not have been possible without the support from Bannock County, and we are so grateful for that and all those who have helped with this project,” Mayor Hall said.