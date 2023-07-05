DEQ issues Island Park boil water order, advisory

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is issuing a boil water order and a boil water advisory for parts of Island Park.

First, the DEQ is issuing a boil water order for Goose Bay Estates, Aspen Ridge Subdivision, Valley View Subdivision and Shotgun Cherokee Subdivision in Island Park, Idaho. The DEQ found E. coli bacteria in the subdivisions’ water supplies during multiple on-site evaluations and sample collection events. These bacteria can make you sick and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems.

Until further notice from DEQ, residents and businesses connected to Goose Bay Estates, Aspen Ridge Subdivision, Valley View Subdivision, and Shotgun Cherokee Subdivision water systems are advised to boil their water for a minimum of one minute before consuming or use bottled water.

Second, a boil water advisory has been issued for Shotgun North and Shotgun Kickapoo in Island Park, Idaho.

During routine drinking water distribution system monitoring, DEQ was made aware of the ongoing lack of water and pressure on May 1, 2023. At this time, it is unclear to DEQ what is causing the problem. A drop in/loss of water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure, or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms.

Until further notice from DEQ, residents and businesses connected to Shotgun North and Shotgun Kickapoo water systems are advised to boil their water for a minimum of one minute before consuming or use bottled water.

For more information, contact the following:

Island Park Water Company

455 Constitution Way

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

(208) 521‐2369

water@ida.net

Kelsey Carter

Drinking Water Analyst

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

900 N. Skyline, Ste. B

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

(208) 528‐2650

Kelsey.Carter@deq.idaho.gov