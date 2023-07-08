Apprenticeship highlighted in July with Labor’s scheduled webinars

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Two webinars in July hosted by the Idaho Department of Labor will showcase how Registered Apprenticeships are a valuable investment to businesses.

The first webinar takes place on Tuesday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to noon MDT via Zoom.

Labor economist Seth Harrington will discuss the role of apprenticeships in the workforce to close skills gaps and train workers for in-demand jobs. Michelle Stout with Apprenticeship Idaho will be on hand to offer information about Idaho Labor's program and answer questions.

Registration and information for the July 11 webinar can be found here.

In the second webinar, July 26, the Apprenticeship Idaho team will dive into more details. This includes developing an apprenticeship program, recruiting and funding. The webinar runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. MDT via Zoom.

Registration and information for the July 26 webinar can be found here.

Previous webinars in our series can be viewed and shared here.

Apprenticeships have shown a 116% increase in Idaho, with a 463% increase in new programs from 2015 to 2021.

