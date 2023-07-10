DEQ awards nearly $12 million to 3 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $11,085,902 in construction grants to three drinking water and wastewater systems.
These construction projects are funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Governor Brad Little directed to DEQ in 2022.
“Water is our most valuable resource, and we absolutely must keep up the infrastructure to ensure water is clean and plentiful for this generation and future ones. That is why we made historic investments in water quality and quantity this year as part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan,” Governor Little said. “These investments also could keep your property taxes low. Property taxes are determined locally but the investments we made in water and other infrastructure needs at the state level help relieve the burden on local government to cover costs of projects, improving the chances property owners won’t be burdened with the costs,” said Governor Little.
- Central Shoshone County Water District – Central Shoshone County Water District in Shoshone County was awarded $8,530,950 to replace their transmission mainline.
- City of Harrison – The city of Harrison in Kootenai County was awarded $570,238 to investigate and develop the Stonegate well, undergo leak detection, make necessary reservoir repairs, and replace meters.
- Country Haven Utilities Association, Inc. – Country Haven Utilities Association, Inc. in Bingham County was awarded $1,984,714 to rehabilitate the lagoon cell, construct a lift station, replace gravity sewer lines, replace three manholes, and add two new manholes.