Fatality crash north of Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 8:08 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at 1186 E 990 S north of Kimberly, in Jerome County.

A 22-year-old male of Junction, UT was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra eastbound on 990 S. He drove off the right shoulder, through the shrubs, and back onto the roadway. The vehicle then proceeded through a fence in a parking lot, where it overturned and came to rest on its side.

The male was not wearing his seatbelt. He was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.