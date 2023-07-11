Governor’s Leading Idaho initiative funds Bonners Ferry Airport improvements

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little’s "Leading Idaho" initiative recently funded snow-removal equipment improvements of $200,000 at the Bonners Ferry Airport in Northern Idaho.

Improvements were completed last week. Improvements included updating an Automated Weather Observing System computer at the facility, purchasing a 135-horsepower tractor, buying equipment for the new tractor (loader, blade, snow blower and rotary mower), and buying materials to build s lean-to to add to the existing snow-removal equipment shed to provide cover for these new items.

“This has helped our airport more than you could ever guess,” Airport Manager Dave Parker said.

For instance, Parker said that the airport had not been able to keep up with removal of heavy snow in recent years, but the new snow blower and tractor will enable them to do so now. Parker also said, “having a cab to spray weeds, mow in dusty conditions, and keep warm in the winter has been a dream come true for our crew.”