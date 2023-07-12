Demolition of King Road house paused until October

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — The University of Idaho will delay until October the demolition of the King Road house in which four of its students were killed in November. Remediation of the house, including lead and asbestos abatement, continues in preparation for demolition.

"We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions. That is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind," U of I president Scott Green said. "While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do."

Crews began work earlier this month to remove all personal items from the house, which was given to the university by the former owner. The university is working to make those items available discretely and respectfully to the families in the coming weeks.

The house has already been released by the court, and both the prosecution and defense attorneys have said they do not oppose destruction.

"We appreciate how so many have responded with empathy and patience," Green said.

The university continues to work toward the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial, which will be constructed on campus. A call for inspiration is now open. This student-driven project will move into the classroom this fall as U of I students in the College of Art and Architecture develop plans for this shared healing space.