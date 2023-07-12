Nonpoint source management grant applications due July 15

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — States, territories, and tribes interested in nonpoint source pollution management activities have until July 15, 2023, to submit applications under the federal §319 grant program.

Section 319 of the Clean Water Act established a grant program to support a variety of nonpoint source pollution management activities, including technical assistance, financial assistance, education, training, technology transfer, demonstration projects, and monitoring to assess the success of specific nonpoint source implementation projects.

Grants are awarded annually on a competitive basis. A successful grant must focus on reducing pollution loads and improving the water quality of lakes, streams, rivers, and aquifers. Funds may be used to address nonpoint source management and prevention activities:

Agriculture

Stormwater

Transportation

Silvicultural or forestry-related activities

Groundwater activities

Mining

Hydrologic and habitat modifications

Application Process

Interested applicants should submit a completed budget and application template and provide supporting documentation including letters of recommendation and maps. Resources and instructions can be found on DEQ's Nonpoint Source Subgrants in Idaho web page under the header "Important Dates and Other Information." Email completed application materials to NPSGrants@deq.idaho.gov.