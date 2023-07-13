2024 Arts Grants announced

BOISE. Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced its Fiscal Year 2024 annual grants, totaling $726,000 to 85 organizations and schools spanning 26 communities throughout the state.

Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds.

These grants ensure Idahoans of all ages, in every region, have access to the rich cultural legacy of our state and allow Idaho students to thrive through creative learning.

In announcing the grants, Idaho Commission on the Arts Chair Steve Allred said, “Arts organizations are catalysts for economic prosperity in Idaho cities and towns. Arts production in Idaho accounts for $2.1 billion and 2.3% of our state economy, and supports 20,257 jobs, 4,063 of them directly. Arts are good business and we thank Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for recognizing the value of Idaho’s artistic traditions.” Arts Education Project grants provide funding for activities that unite effective practices in education and the arts, and involve schools, artists, and community organizations. They support teaching and learning opportunities for pre-K through grade 12. Entry Track grants and Public Programs in the Arts grants provide stable, ongoing support for the arts programs delivered by Idaho’s professional arts organizations.

The complete list of 2024 annual grants is attached or can be found at the Arts Idaho website.