Grizzly bear trapping research begins

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game biologists are beginning to trap grizzly bears in the Upper Snake River Region for research purposes.

The traps will happen in three separate locations within the Upper Snake Region. The first will be in the Caribou-Targhee Forest near Island Park. The second will be along the Centennial Mountain Range on the west side of US Highway 20. The last location is in the Cave Falls and Teton areas near the ID/WY border.

During this time, Idaho Fish and Game is asking people to stay out of these areas. Trap sites, trails and roads leading to the trap sites will be marked with bright warning and closure signs. For the public's safety from both the bears and the traps, nobody is allowed within any of these areas until the trapping is complete.

The grizzly bear trap research is expected to last until the end of August.