U of I Spring 2023 graduates announced

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — University of Idaho released the list of graduates from Spring 2023 Commencement. A list of graduates from your area is attached in PDF and spreadsheet formats.

Additional lists are available for download at uidaho.edu/news/lists.

A total of 1,566 degrees were awarded to 1,457 students, which includes 1,004 bachelor’s degrees, 315 master’s degrees and 47 doctoral degrees. In-person ceremonies were held in May in Moscow, Boise and Idaho Falls.