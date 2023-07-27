Fatal crash on State Highway 25 west of Paul

PAUL, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at approximately 2:11 p.m. on State Highway 25 at milepost 43 in Minidoka County.

A 68-year-old male from Heyburn, was driving eastbound on State Highway 25 in a hay hauler. A 41-year-old male from Kimberly, was driving westbound in a cargo truck. The cargo truck crossed over the center line colliding head-on with the hay hauler. The driver of the cargo truck succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the hay hauler was transported via air ambulance to a hospital.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 5 hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.