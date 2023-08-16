Little appoints Fourth Judicial District judge

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced his appointment of Annie McDevitt as District Judge to the Fourth Judicial District.

McDevitt has served the Fourth Judicial District as a Magistrate Judge since her appointment in 2018. In addition to magistrate duties, McDevitt has demonstrated leadership in the judiciary. She currently serves as the Administrative Magistrate Judge for the Ada County Domestic Violence Court. McDevitt is also a member of the Idaho Supreme Court’s Misdemeanor Sentencing Committee and Idaho Criminal Jury Instruction Committee. She previously practiced criminal defense as an associate for Nevin, Benjamin, McKay & Bartlett LLP in Boise. McDevitt received her bachelor’s in business from the University of Oregon and a juris doctor from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law.

“I am deeply grateful to Governor Little for entrusting me with this significant responsibility,” McDevitt said. “Serving Idahoans as a Magistrate Judge in Ada County has been a privilege. I look forward to serving in my new role as a District Judge for the Fourth Judicial District, where I will continue to execute my duties with integrity, impartiality, and dedication.”

The position McDevitt will fill is chambered in Boise and will cover Ada County cases. She will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Michael Reardon, who Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter appointed to the bench in 2015.

The Fourth Judicial District encompasses Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley Counties.

Idaho Code 1-2101, et seq., addresses how judicial vacancies in the Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho Court of Appeals, and District Courts are filled. The Idaho Judicial Council submits a list of at least three qualified candidates to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.