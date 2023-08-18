Gov. Little announces senior level staff changes

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced changes to key senior level staff positions in his office Friday.

Lori Wolff will serve as Director of Operations and Hayden Rogers will serve as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs in the Office of the Governor starting in September. The news comes as the Governor’s current Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, was selected to lead the Boise Metro Chamber as President and CEO.

“I am grateful Lori Wolff and Hayden Rogers are choosing to continue to serve the people of Idaho by stepping into new roles in my office. Both bring a great deal of experience, talent, and love for Idaho to the table,” Governor Little said. “In addition, I sincerely thank Bobbi-Jo Meuleman for serving the people of Idaho so capably in my office over the past few years. I am deeply grateful for her hard work in my office as we shepherded the state through the pandemic and became the state with the strongest economy in the nation while making unprecedented investments in schools and infrastructure and deploying record tax relief for Idahoans. She is a loyal friend, and I am pleased she is taking on this important new role. Boise businesses are poised for even more success with Bobbi-Jo at the helm of the Boise Metro Chamber.”

Wolff is the administrator of the Governor’s Division of Human Resources (DHR). She has served as interim director at the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Administration. She also previously worked at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for 18 years, serving as deputy director and division administrator, among other positions. Wolff is a lifelong Idahoan who was born and raised in Salmon, Idaho, and graduated from Idaho State University with a master’s degree in public administration.

Rogers is Governor Little’s senior political advisor. He was the campaign manager for Governor Little’s successful bid for Governor in 2022 and a field director for Governor Little’s 2018 campaign for Governor. He also has served as a special assistant for intergovernmental affairs in the Governor’s Office. Rogers is also a lifelong Idahoan who graduated from Boise State University with a bachelor’s degree in American government and politics.

DHR Deputy Administrator Janelle White will serve as the interim administrator of DHR.