Idaho authorities join forces for safer roads

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Labor Day is fast approaching, and summer is winding down. As Idahoans celebrate the end of the summer expect to see more police officers on the roads looking for impaired drivers. The Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is partnering with over 50 law enforcement agencies across the state to step up DUI patrols from August 18 through Labor Day.

“As Idahoans, we want to do the right thing and keep each other safe,” Impaired Driving Program Specialist Lisa Losness said. “We all know drinking and driving can have deadly consequences and so we hope everyone makes a plan for a sober ride home and the police don’t have to intervene.”

According to data gathered by OHS, 39% of all fatal crashes in Idaho are impaired driver related.

Labor Day also marks the end of the 100 Deadliest Days, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes. This year to date 152 people have been killed in crashes on Idaho roads, 77* of those fatalities happened during the 100 Deadliest Days.

“If you are planning a Labor Day celebration or an end-of-summer road trip, include a safe and sober ride home in your plans, buckle up and end this summer with great memories,” Losness said.