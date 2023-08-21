Idaho Arts Commission appoints new Executive Director

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Commission on the Arts appointed Laura von Boecklin Curry as the agency’s new executive director.

The commission, a state agency under the Office of the Governor, promotes artistic excellence, arts education and community investment in the arts. Curry will lead efforts to expand access to arts opportunities and education, cultivate creative placemaking, and boost the creative economy throughout Idaho.

Curry assumed the role on August 7, and succeeds Michael Faison, who retired after 16 years with the agency.

“We welcome Laura Curry as the new Executive Director of the Commission,” Idaho Commission on the Arts chair Steve Allred said. “Her valuable experience in both private and non-profit sectors will help lead us into the next phase of Commission success representing all artistic and culture-loving Idahoans. We look forward to her tenure with excitement.”

Curry joins the commission with more than a decade of executive-level management experience with arts and human service organizations. Curry holds a BA in English with a Minor in Public Relations from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas. She is the board vice president of Idaho Concerts in Care, a 501c3 organization that presents professional musical performances to enrich the lives of residents in care homes.

“When we consider art, we tend to think in terms of inspiration and beauty. But the arts also have a unique power to break down barriers, forge unexpected bonds and build growth and prosperity. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the talented team at the Idaho Commission on the Arts, and I am very much looking forward to working with communities large and small all across Idaho to explore the power of art and its role in fostering the vitality of our wonderful state," Curry said.