Hayden Fire closure terminated

LEADORE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has terminated the Hayden Fire Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐23‐09.

The following is now open: (description of #04-13-23-09):

DESCRIBED AREA

NFS lands, roads, and trails on the Leadore and Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger Districts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest within the area bounded by the following: starting at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and National Forest System Road (NFSR) #008 Hayden Creek Road, then following the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary to the northwest to its junction with National Forest System Trail (NFST) #6178 Basin Creek Trail, then following NFST #6178 to where it joins the hydrologic divide between Basin Creek and Bear Valley Creek, then following this hydrologic divide west to the hydrologic divide between the Lemhi and Salmon River Valleys, then following the Lemhi/Salmon River hydrologic divide south over Lem Peak, Long Mountain, and May Mountain to the hydrologic divide between Tater Creek and Morse Creek, then following the hydrologic divide between Tater Creek and Morse Creek south to the Forest boundary, then following the Forest boundary southeast to its intersection with Falls Creek, then following Falls Creek northeast to its junction with an unnamed drainage in Township 15 North, Range 23 East, Section 14, then following this unnamed drainage north to the hydrologic divide between the Pahsimeroi and Lemhi Valleys, then following the Pahsimeroi/Lemhi divide south and east to its junction with the hydrologic divide between Mill Creek and Lee Creek, then following the Mill Creek/Lee Creek divide north to Lee Creek, then following Lee Creek northeast to its junction with the Forest boundary, then following the Forest boundary northwest to the point of origin at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and NFSR #008 Hayden Creek Road.

Living with fire requires vigilance and caution when entering burned areas. Be prepared with the proper tools, equipment, and supplies when entering these areas.