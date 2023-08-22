Hayden Fire closure terminated
LEADORE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has terminated the Hayden Fire Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐23‐09.
The following is now open: (description of #04-13-23-09):
DESCRIBED AREA
NFS lands, roads, and trails on the Leadore and Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger Districts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest within the area bounded by the following: starting at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and National Forest System Road (NFSR) #008 Hayden Creek Road, then following the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary to the northwest to its junction with National Forest System Trail (NFST) #6178 Basin Creek Trail, then following NFST #6178 to where it joins the hydrologic divide between Basin Creek and Bear Valley Creek, then following this hydrologic divide west to the hydrologic divide between the Lemhi and Salmon River Valleys, then following the Lemhi/Salmon River hydrologic divide south over Lem Peak, Long Mountain, and May Mountain to the hydrologic divide between Tater Creek and Morse Creek, then following the hydrologic divide between Tater Creek and Morse Creek south to the Forest boundary, then following the Forest boundary southeast to its intersection with Falls Creek, then following Falls Creek northeast to its junction with an unnamed drainage in Township 15 North, Range 23 East, Section 14, then following this unnamed drainage north to the hydrologic divide between the Pahsimeroi and Lemhi Valleys, then following the Pahsimeroi/Lemhi divide south and east to its junction with the hydrologic divide between Mill Creek and Lee Creek, then following the Mill Creek/Lee Creek divide north to Lee Creek, then following Lee Creek northeast to its junction with the Forest boundary, then following the Forest boundary northwest to the point of origin at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and NFSR #008 Hayden Creek Road.
Living with fire requires vigilance and caution when entering burned areas. Be prepared with the proper tools, equipment, and supplies when entering these areas.
- Burned/dead trees or snags: Snags are dead or dying trees that are still standing. After a fire, the root systems of trees can become weakened and damaged, and the damage may not be readily visible. This increases the potential for the trees to fall, often without any warning. Winds and steep slopes increase the risk of falling snags. Use extreme caution when walking or entering an area with damaged trees.
- Ash pits: Ash pits are holes in the ground filled with ash, often with hot embers beneath. These pits are remnants of wildfires. They can be difficult to detect and stepping into a pit can cause burns to feet and legs or injure pets. A thin layer of white ash is one of the indicators of an ash pit.
- Rolling debris: Trees, rocks, mud, and soil can become dislodged and loosened during a fire. Embankments may no longer be able hold the vegetation and soil in place, and debris will roll downhill. Mud and rockslides can occur often without warning. Use caution when entering a valley or any low area that is below the burn.
- Weather: Rain and wind will increase existing hazards. Mudslides and falling trees are more apt to occur when subjected to winds and/or rain after a fire. The rains loosen the rocks and the soil, and the winds can topple fire damaged trees.
- Tools/Equipment: Make sure to bring a chainsaw and other equipment with you when enter a burned area. The weather can fell trees across the roadways as well as inside the fire perimeter. Wear safety glasses and gloves, as well as the proper headwear and footwear. Dress appropriately for weather conditions.
- Traffic: Be vigilant when entering and leaving the area. Minimal fire traffic will still be in the area.