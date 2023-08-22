Milk tanker crash in Butte County injures juvenile

Skip to Content
BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - An injury crash that occurred on Monday at approximately 3:44 p.m., at Grand Ave. and US 20-26, in Arco is under investigation.

According to police, a 27-year-old Idaho Falls man was driving a Volvo Tractor-trailer pulling a milk tanker, northbound on Grand Ave. when he came to a stop at the intersection with US 20-26.

When the semi-truck proceeded to turn eastbound on US 20-26, it was struck by a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe being driven eastbound by a juvenile.

The juvenile was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was blocked for approximately five and a half hours in both directions to allow emergency personnel to clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

