ITD to add bus on SH-48 near railroad tracks in Rigby

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will add a bus lane on State Highway 48 from Yellowstone Highway to Clark Street in Rigby on Wednesday.

Work will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to be finished sometime Wednesday night. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. The additional lane will be added to the north side to help school buses safely pull over and stop for the railroad track while allowing other traffic to pass.

“With the volume of buses that move through this intersection, we’ve been seeing some backups,” ITD associate engineer Rachel Telford said. “This lane is only for the buses and should not be used as a passing lane.”

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.