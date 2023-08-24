Skip to Content
Idaho

60 year-old hospitalized after hit in crosswalk

By
today at 9:35 AM
Published 9:39 AM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Rigby.

It happened at the cross walk on State and Main Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

According to the Rigby Police Department, a 21 year-old male driver failed to yield to pedestrian's in the cross walk hitting a 60 year-old man in the process. 

The 60 year-old was treated on scene and was then taken by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. 

The driver was cited for inattentive driving.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content