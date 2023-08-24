60 year-old hospitalized after hit in crosswalk

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Rigby.

It happened at the cross walk on State and Main Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Rigby Police Department, a 21 year-old male driver failed to yield to pedestrian's in the cross walk hitting a 60 year-old man in the process.

The 60 year-old was treated on scene and was then taken by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

The driver was cited for inattentive driving.