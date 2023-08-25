Fatality crash on I-84 near Malta

MALTA, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are investigating a single vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Friday 6:35 a.m. westbound on I84 at 224.5, in Cassia County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 22-year-old Rupert woman was traveling westbound on I84 in a 2006 Toyota Tundra. The vehicle blew a tire, went off the right shoulder and rolled.

She was transported by air ambulance to the hospital. Her passenger, a 30-year-old male from Malta, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Both occupants were not wearing their seatbelts.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.