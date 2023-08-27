Skip to Content
Registration open for Poetry Out Loud

August 25, 2023
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Registration is now underway for the 2023-2024 season of Poetry Out Loud Idaho. 

Poetry Out Loud is a national recitation contest that encourages 9th-12th grade students to learn about great poetry through memorization and performance. Idaho organizations serving secondary students, such as schools, libraries, and homeschools, can register to adopt Poetry Out Loud. Registration and participation is free and open to all.  

Poetry Out Loud exists in all 50 states and participating students will have the chance to advance from local contests to a statewide contest hosted by the Idaho Commission on the Arts.

Register here for the 2023-2024 year of Poetry Out Loud Idaho. 

The deadline to register is Dec. 1, 2023.

