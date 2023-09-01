Upgrade to Stage 1 fire restrictions allow campfires to return to North Idaho parks for Labor Day weekend

NORTHERN IDAHO (KIFI) — The shift to Stage 1 fire restrictions will allow campfires in designated facilities at all Idaho State Parks, including those within the state's five most northern counties, where tighter restrictions previously have been in effect.

Fires are allowed in park-provided facilities, such as metal campfire rings, at Farragut, Heyburn, Priest Lake, McCroskey and Round Lake state parks. Also allowed are enclosed gas, propane or butane camp stoves with an on/off switch.

Portable charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves remain off limits during Stage 1 restrictions at the parks listed above. Smoking is allowed in vehicles or buildings, where otherwise allowed, and outdoors in areas that are three feet in diameter, free of flammable material. For more information and the latest updates on Fire Restrictions, visit the Idaho Department of Land's Fire Restrictions Finder.