North Zone seasonal road closures

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The North Zone of the Salmon-Challis National forest will be implementing several seasonal road system closures over the upcoming weeks and months.

These closures are part of the Salmon-Challis National Forest Travel Plan and can be found on the Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUMs).

Implementation dates for seasonal closure of various roads are Sept. 8, Sept. 30 and Nov. 15 of each year.

Seasonal route closures are designed to increase public safety during periods of the year when some roads are more dangerous to drive on due to weather and road conditions, to protect roads from vehicle damage during periods of the year when they are more easily damaged, to enhance non-vehicle recreational experiences, to provide for increased opportunities for hunting away from motorized access, and for wildlife security and protection of reproductive habitat during reproductive periods of the year.

The following North Zone road systems will be Seasonally Closed in Fall 2023:

Implementation September 8:

Leadore Ranger District

Flume Cr Road System- Roads 149, 149-A, and Ghoul Basin Rd- Road 733

Big Eight-Lee Road- Road 004

Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District

West Fork Iron Creek Road- Road 046

Deep-Spring Road System; Deep-Spring Rd- Road 231,

Fawn Cr Road- Road 338, and Upper Copper Rd- Road 271

Deep-Swan Road System; Road 106, Copper Cr Spur A Rd- Road 099-A,

Phelan Mountain Area Road Systems; Pony Cr Road- Roads 234, 234-A, 234-C, 234-E, and Upper Perreau Rd- Road 082

Leesburg Area Road System; Sharkey Rd- Road 007 and Rabbit Flat Rd- Road 008

Jureano Mountain Area Road Systems; Trail Cr Spur A Rd-Road 300-A, Arn-Mack Rd- Road 340, No Name Rd-301-A, and Cliff Cr Rd- Road 326

Rapps Cr Road- Road 330

East Boulder Meadow Road System; Stormy Peak Rd- Road 023, and Lost Princess Rd- Road 098

North Fork Ranger District

Carmen Creek Road System; Roads 069, 069-A, 069-B

Silverleads Area Road System; Sheep Cr-Silverleads Rd- Road 077, 077-B, 077-C, 077-D, 077-E, 077-F, 077-

G, 077-H, And Silverleads Rds- Roads 063, 063-B, and 063-C

Donnelly Gulch Rd- Road 164

Grouse Gulch Rd- Road 228

Salzer Bar Rd – Road 091

Threemile Creek Rd- Road 080

Pine Creek Road System; Pine Cr Roads 032, 032-A, Lower Arrastra Gulch Rd- Road 146, and Upper Arrastra Gulch Rds-147 and 147-A

Friedorf Gulch Area Road System; Bloise Gulch Rd- Roads 095, 095-B, and Granite Mtn Spur F Rd- Road 092-F

Implementation September 30:

Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District

Stormy Peak Road Area; Fenster Cr Rd- Road 127, Bob Moore Rd- Road 128, and the 170 Road

Moose-Dump Loop Route Area- Fan Gulch Rd- Road 183 and Lower Moose Cr Rd- Road 406

North Fork Ranger District

Moose-Dump Road System- Fan Gulch Rd- Road 183

Implementation November 15: