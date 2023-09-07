North Zone seasonal road closures
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The North Zone of the Salmon-Challis National forest will be implementing several seasonal road system closures over the upcoming weeks and months.
These closures are part of the Salmon-Challis National Forest Travel Plan and can be found on the Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUMs).
Implementation dates for seasonal closure of various roads are Sept. 8, Sept. 30 and Nov. 15 of each year.
Seasonal route closures are designed to increase public safety during periods of the year when some roads are more dangerous to drive on due to weather and road conditions, to protect roads from vehicle damage during periods of the year when they are more easily damaged, to enhance non-vehicle recreational experiences, to provide for increased opportunities for hunting away from motorized access, and for wildlife security and protection of reproductive habitat during reproductive periods of the year.
The following North Zone road systems will be Seasonally Closed in Fall 2023:
Implementation September 8:
- Leadore Ranger District
- Flume Cr Road System- Roads 149, 149-A, and Ghoul Basin Rd- Road 733
- Big Eight-Lee Road- Road 004
- Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District
- West Fork Iron Creek Road- Road 046
- Deep-Spring Road System; Deep-Spring Rd- Road 231,
- Fawn Cr Road- Road 338, and Upper Copper Rd- Road 271
- Deep-Swan Road System; Road 106, Copper Cr Spur A Rd- Road 099-A,
- Phelan Mountain Area Road Systems; Pony Cr Road- Roads 234, 234-A, 234-C, 234-E, and Upper Perreau Rd- Road 082
- Leesburg Area Road System; Sharkey Rd- Road 007 and Rabbit Flat Rd- Road 008
- Jureano Mountain Area Road Systems; Trail Cr Spur A Rd-Road 300-A, Arn-Mack Rd- Road 340, No Name Rd-301-A, and Cliff Cr Rd- Road 326
- Rapps Cr Road- Road 330
- East Boulder Meadow Road System; Stormy Peak Rd- Road 023, and Lost Princess Rd- Road 098
- North Fork Ranger District
- Carmen Creek Road System; Roads 069, 069-A, 069-B
- Silverleads Area Road System; Sheep Cr-Silverleads Rd- Road 077, 077-B, 077-C, 077-D, 077-E, 077-F, 077-
- G, 077-H, And Silverleads Rds- Roads 063, 063-B, and 063-C
- Donnelly Gulch Rd- Road 164
- Grouse Gulch Rd- Road 228
- Salzer Bar Rd – Road 091
- Threemile Creek Rd- Road 080
- Pine Creek Road System; Pine Cr Roads 032, 032-A, Lower Arrastra Gulch Rd- Road 146, and Upper Arrastra Gulch Rds-147 and 147-A
- Friedorf Gulch Area Road System; Bloise Gulch Rd- Roads 095, 095-B, and Granite Mtn Spur F Rd- Road 092-F
Implementation September 30:
- Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District
- Stormy Peak Road Area; Fenster Cr Rd- Road 127, Bob Moore Rd- Road 128, and the 170 Road
- Moose-Dump Loop Route Area- Fan Gulch Rd- Road 183 and Lower Moose Cr Rd- Road 406
- North Fork Ranger District
- Moose-Dump Road System- Fan Gulch Rd- Road 183
Implementation November 15:
- Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District
- Forney Moyer Area- Motorized Trails 6036, 6035, 6032, and 103