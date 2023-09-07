Simpson announces D.C. and District staff new hires, staffpromotions 

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson announced the hiring of two new staff members and recent promotions in his D.C. and District offices.

Clayton Thatcher has joined the Simpson office as a Legislative Correspondent. Clayton graduated from Gonzaga University in 2023, receiving a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in law and public policy and a minor in English. During his time at Gonzaga, Clayton competed as a Division I athlete for the men’s golf team. Clayton previously interned for the Subcommittee on Communications & Technology on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and for Representative Cathy McMorris’ Rodgers office.

Charlene Rosenlund has joined the Simpson office as a Field Representative and Caseworker in the Idaho Falls District Office. Charly graduated from Brigham Young University – Idaho in 2023, receiving a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration and a cluster in child development. During her time at BYU-I, Charly was a member of Pi Sigma Alpha: The National Political Science Honor Society, and served as campus president of the Political Affairs Society. Charly previously worked in the Human Resources office on the BYU-I campus as a Recruiter and HR Specialist for the Staff and Administration Team.

Lindsey Parobek has been promoted to Legislative Director. Lindsey joined the Simpson staff as a Legislative Assistant in November 2021 and was promoted to Senior Legislative Assistant in October 2022. Lindsey previously worked for former Senators Dean Heller (R-NV) and John Boozman (R-AR). Lindsey holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and communication from Boise State University.

Reilly Lamp maintains his position as Senior Legislative Assistant and has added policy areas from his previous role. Reilly joined the Simpson staff in October 2022. Reilly previously worked as a Senior Legislative Assistant for Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) and holds a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University.

Ben Hulse has been promoted to Legislative Assistant. Ben joined the Simpson staff as a Legislative Correspondent in July 2022. Ben previously did an internship in Rep. Simpson’s office in 2021. Ben holds a master’s degree in environmental policy from Vermont Law and Graduate School.

Hannah Neeleman has been promoted to Operations Director. Hannah joined the Simpson staff as the D.C. scheduler in June 2022. Hannah holds a bachelor’s degree in public health from Utah Valley University.

“Team Simpson has always worked hard to represent Idahoans well,” Rep. Simpson said. “I’m very proud of my staff, and I’m confident our new hires and promotions will succeed in their new roles as we continue to work for the people of Idaho’s Second District.”