100 Deadliest Days on Idaho roads claim 92 lives

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - At least 92 people were killed in crashes during the 100 Deadliest Days on Idaho roads, according to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS).

Vehicle crashes caused the majority of fatalities, followed by motorcycle crashes and crashes involving pedestrians.

The 100 Deadliest Days are the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes. During this time more people are out of school or work, on vacations and celebrating. This increase in traffic can lead to more distracted, aggressive and impaired driving, making the roads more dangerous.

“Thinking about the gravity of the loss is heartbreaking. Ninety-two people are gone too soon, and families and communities across Idaho are mourning their loved ones,” Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton said. “It’s a solemn reminder of the importance of buckling up, putting down the distractions, and driving sober.”

OHS has compiled a preliminary list of contributing factors to these fatalities. The numbers in this list add up to more than 92 because most crashes have more than one contributing factor. For example, a fatal crash could involve both impaired driving and no seat belt or inattention, speeding, and failing to yield, etc.

No seat belt – 34

Fail to maintain lane – 20

Speed – 11

Alcohol-impaired – 10

Fail to yield – 10

Inattention - 9

Overcorrected – 5

Drove left of center line – 5

Improper overtaking – 4

Wrong side or wrong way – 4

Drug-impaired – 3

Asleep, drowsy, or fatigued – 2

Fail to obey a stop sign – 2

Distracted in or on the vehicle (GPS, cell phone, etc.) – 2

Improper lane change – 2

Tire Defect – 1

Overall, 2023 has been deadlier than 2022. So far this year 168* people have died on Idaho roads, compared to 137 at this time last year. Ninety-two people died during the 100 Deadliest Days this year, compared to 81 last year.

Here is a preliminary breakdown* of fatalities during the 100 Deadliest Days by county:

8 Fatalities

Ada

Bonneville

Idaho

Kootenai

7 Fatalities

Jerome

6 Fatalities

Canyon

4 Fatalities

Bannock

Bonner

Clearwater

Teton

Twin Falls

3 Fatalities

Payette

Valley

2 Fatalities

Boise

Cassia

Jefferson

Minidoka

Nez Perce

1 Fatality

Bear Lake

Benewah

Bingham

Blaine

Boundary

Elmore

Franklin

Latah

Lemhi

Lincoln

Owyhee

No Fatalities

Adams

Butte

Camas

Caribou

Clark

Custer

Fremont

Gem

Gooding

Lewis

Madison

Oneida

Power

Shoshone

Washington

*All 2023 data is preliminary