3 hospitalized following crash on US 30

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Friday at 7:58 a.m. on US 30 at 4550 E in Twin Falls County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on US30 attempting to turn north onto 4550 E. A 2012 Ford F250 was traveling westbound on US 30. The driver of the Chevrolet failed to yield and struck the Ford. Upon impact, the Ford struck a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas which was stopped at the stop sign on south 4550 E.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 33-year-old Burley woman and two juvenile passengers, were not wearing their seatbelts. All were transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital. The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old man from Burley, was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40-year-old man from Murtaugh, was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported.

Traffic on US 30 was blocked for approximately one hour, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.