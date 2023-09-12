Red Cross facing a national blood shortage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.

When Idalia slammed into the Southeast – leading to widespread power outages, travel hazards and flooding – the storm also forced the cancellation of over a dozen blood drives and caused hundreds of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This compounded a shortfall of about 30,000 donations in August. Right now, blood product distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations coming in.

The Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In thanks for helping rebuild the blood supply, all who come to give Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 11-30:

BANNOCK

Lava Hot Springs

9/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lava Senior/Community Building, 150 N. Center St.

Pocatello

9/12/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 856 W Eldredge Road

9/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pocatello Community Blood Drive at American Red Cross, 4155 Yellowstone

9/15/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pocatello Idaho Stake, 655 S. Grant

9/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pocatello Community Blood Drive at American Red Cross, 4155 Yellowstone

9/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pocatello Institute of Religion, 1011 E. Carter

9/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Juniper Hills Country Club, 6600 Bannock Highway

9/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7th Ave.

BINGHAM

Aberdeen

9/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Aberdeen Middle School, 136 W. 4th West

Blackfoot

9/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Stewart Hoover Post #23, 436 N. Fisher St.

BONNEVILLE

Idaho Falls

9/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive

9/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 1165 E. 17th St.

9/28/2023: 9 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, 2860 Channing Way

9/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Heritage Charter School, 1736 S. 35th W.

Irwin

9/13/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Swan Valley Elementary School, 3389 Swan Valley Highway 26

CARIBOU

Bancroft

9/27/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., North Gem High School, 360 South Main Street

CUSTER

Mackay

9/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints, 531 W. Spruce St.

FRANKLIN

Dayton

9/26/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., West Side LDS Church, 825 N. Westside Highway

FREMONT

Saint Anthony

9/14/2023: 12:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony Stake Center, 247 E. 4th N.

LEMHI

Salmon

9/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1140 Cemetery St.

9/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1140 Cemetery St.

MADISON

Rexburg

9/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Madison Junior High School, 134 Madison Ave.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact − volunteer

A stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we are in the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.

Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.