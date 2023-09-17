Free car seat check events across Idaho for Child Passenger Safety Week

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A car seat is the most important seat a child will ever sit in. National Child Passenger Safety Week, September 17- 23, is a great time to make sure your child’s car seat fits.

The Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) has partnered with organizations around the state for Child Passenger Safety Week and National Seat Check Saturday on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Last year in Idaho there were 1,943 crashes involving a child passenger between 0-6 years old. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), car crashes are the leading cause of death for children in the United States.

“We all want to protect our kids as best we can, but car seats can be complicated even for experienced parents or caregivers,” said Carma McKinnon, State Child Passenger Safety Coordinator. “Seat Check Saturday is an opportunity to get free help from an expert, to ensure our little ones are as safe as possible.”

At these seat check events, certified child passenger safety technicians will check if a car seat is the right type for a child’s age and size, check that it fits correctly, and that it is properly installed in the vehicle.

Across Idaho, there are many free seat check events coming up on Seat Check Saturday and beyond:

Host Location Address City Date Time St. Luke's Pediatric Edu & Injury Prevention Program Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA 5155 S Hillsdale Ave. Meridian ?9/23/2023 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Caldwell PD and Saint Alphonsus Treasure Valley Community College 205 S. 6th Ave. Caldwell 9/23/2023 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Thrive Pediatrics Thrive Pediatrics 3090 Gentry Way #210 Meridian 9/30/2023 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Malad Hospital - Nell Redfield 150 200 W Malad City 9/22/2023 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Soda springs Caribou County Sheriff's Office 475 E 2nd S Soda Springs 9/16/2023 10:00 am - 3:00 pm Blackfoot PD Blackfoot Police Station 501 N Maple St. Blackfoot 9/21/2023 2:00 - 5:00 pm Pocatello PD Pocatello Police Station 911 N 7th Ave Pocatello 9/23/2023 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Rexburg Police Department Madison Memorial Porter Park Rexburg 9/16/2023 10:00am - 3:00pm Grease Monkey, Little Defenders and Idaho State Police, Idaho Community Hosp. Grease Monkey 2100 Channing Way Idaho Falls 9/23/2023 11:00am-2:00pm Teton Valley Broulims Parking Lot 240 S Main St. Driggs 10/7/2023 11:00am-1:00pm Steele Memorial Steel Memorial 203 Daisy St Salmon 9/23/2023 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Nampa PD Nampa PD 820 2nd St S Nampa 9/21/2023 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Lapwai Health, Safe Start, Buckle Up for Life, Smith-Barbieri, Steele-Reese Found, Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center 504 N. Main St Lapwai 9/23/2023 10:00am-1:00pm REO Safety Event St. Mary's Health 701 Lewiston St. Cottonwood 9/18/2023 Book Your Class with Safe Start (setmore.com) REO Safety Event Riverside Housing Playground Appaloosa Drive Kamiah 9/19/2023 Book Your Class with Safe Start (setmore.com) REO Safety Event Orofino City Park 155 Wisconsin St. Orofino 9/22/2023 Book Your Class with Safe Start (setmore.com) REO Safety Event Cup of Grace 31848 N 4th Ave Spirit Lake 9/26/2023 Book Your Class with Safe Start (setmore.com) REO Safety Event The Library 601 N. Main St. Clarkfork 9/27/2023 Book Your Class with Safe Start (setmore.com) REO Safety Event South Boundary Fire District 20 Stagecoach Rd. Naples 10/7/2023 Book Your Class with Safe Start (setmore.com)

For more information about child passenger safety and a map of year-round seat check locations, click HERE.